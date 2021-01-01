Camire 2-Light Vanity Light

Features:4.5" x 6" 2mm Heavy cast backplateCompatible with incandescent, LED, fluorescent and halogen bulbsDistance from outlet opening to top of fixture 2.25Fixture can be hung with bulbs facing up or downMaintain the finish recommend only using water and a cheesecloth towelRated for 100 watts maximum per socketProduct Type: Vanity lightDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Shape: Shade Material: GlassFabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalFixture Material Details: Steel and cast brassFinish: Number of Lights: 2Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: YesWattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Mounting Direction: Up;Down;HorizontallyLight Direction: AmbientCountry of Origin: ChinaSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Transformer Required: NoTransformer Included: Compatible Shade Part Number: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: Mirrored Back Plate: Full Back Plate: Back Plate Finish: Power Source: HardwiredBattery Operated: NoBatteries Included: Number of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Diffuser Included: NoDiffuser Material: Room Use: BathroomBallast Type: Ballast Voltage: Fire Resistant: YesProduct Care: Maintain the finish recommend only using water and a cheesecloth towelCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaWITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalSpefications:UL/CUL damp ratedADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: BS 476 Compliant: ETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: cETL Listed: YesUL Listed: YesDark Sky Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ISO 14000 Certified: MET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoRoHS Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: SGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCSA Certified: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certif