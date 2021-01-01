ACHIM Camino Ava 48 in. - 86 in. Adjustable 3/4 in. Single Curtain Rod in Bronze w/ Cherry Wood Ava Finials

The Camino Ava Decorative Rod Series combines elegant taste, fine quality and detailed craftsmanship. Dress up your drapery in style. These antique gold and mahogany finials are beautiful and will add the perfect touch to your window decor. Sophisticated and versatile drapery rod can be used in your living room, dining room or bedroom Diameter of the all metal rod is 0.75 in. and easily adjusts telescopically to fit any window. Set comes complete with polyresin finials and matching, all metal hardware (brackets and screws) for wall or ceiling mount, brackets can be adjusted to extend between 3 in. to 3.75 in Easy care: simply wipe with a dry or slightly damp soft cloth, to protect finish, avoid the use of household cleansers or abrasives Tools required for installation: screwdriver and drill.