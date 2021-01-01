Camidy Mini Handheld Fan, Portable Cooling Fan Dual Use USB Charging Cooling Fan with Detachable Handle Base for Home Office Outdoor Use

Builta€'in 2000mAh battery, after full of electricity, the continuous wind supply time can up to 4a€'8 hours. When the phones battery is low, it can be turned into a mobile power supply. Separate the top and bottom ends, and connect the USB cable to easily charge the phone. The portable fan speed can be adjusted among low, medium, high according to your preference. You can take this mini fan to anywhere due to its lightweight, perfect for travel, workout and other summer activities. Made of higha€'quality ABS material, has good durability and practicality.