Cameron Square Arm Upholstered Deep Seat Armchair, Polyester Wrapped Cushions, Sunbrella(R) Performance Herringbone Oatmeal

$1,399.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Our Cameron Upholstered Armchair is built with an extra-deep, plush seat for maximum comfort.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com