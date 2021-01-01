Cameron Roll Arm Upholstered Deep Seat Swivel Armchair, Polyester Wrapped Cushions, Performance Slub Cotton Silver Taupe

$1,299.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Our Cameron Upholstered Swivel Armchair is built with an extra-deep, plush seat for maximum comfort.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com