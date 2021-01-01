From moen
MOEN Camerist Single-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet in Chrome, Grey
Advertisement
A single-handle design with flared-tip spout and simple curves receives high marks for style and ease of use on the Camerist faucet collection from MOEN. This Camerist Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet boasts a higher arcing spout with a 10 in. reach to simplify everyday tasks, such as filling taller pots. Backed by MOEN's lifetime limited warranty, this simple, timeless model offers convenient one-handed operation with its ADA-friendly lever. Color: Chrome.