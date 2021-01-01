Camera Strap Adjustable Padded Sling for All SLR and DSLR Cameras Neck and Shoulder Strap 32 Inches Long with Screw Mount Safety Tether

More for Your Money: You get a premium quick-release camera strap. plus a durable screw mount, optional safety tether, microfiber lens cloth, memory card case & more. All at 1 sensible price Safely Supports Any SLR Camera: With its stronger stainless-steel screw mount, your rugged HiiGuy camera sling securely holds any equipment from a small digital camera to a professional zoom-lens model Comfortably Fits All Photographers (Even Tall Ones): This adjustable camera neck strap measures a full 32 inches long, so you enjoy maximum range of motion. Just lift your camera & shoot Easier on Your Shoulder: Thanks to ultralight padding, this comfortable camera strap feels like it's barely there. Textured surface keeps it snugly in place. Zippered pocket holds batteries or SD case Complete Satisfaction: Comes with an eBook packed with practical tips for your finest-ever photography. Backed by our Lifetime Warranty. Compatible with