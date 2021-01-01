From twin-star intl inc.

Camera Standard Hollow Vented Metal Lens Hood with Cleaning Cloth and Lens Cap Compatible with LeicaFujiNikonCanonSamsung Standard Thread Lens

$12.97
In stock
Buy at newegg

Fit for all standard lens with 77mm filter thread( Leica/Nikon/Canon/Fuji etc.) Made of aluminium alloy material, light weight, anti-glare oxidation treatment inside to prevent scattered light from entering lens Provide a 82mm lens cap to protect lens and prevent from particle Provide a soft cleaning cloth to better clean lens For photo vignetting, it is reletive with your lens focus, please view description and keep professional spirit

