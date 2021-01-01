Camera Speedlite Flash Softbox and Reflector Diffuser Kit for Canon Nikon and Other DSLR Cameras Flashes TT560 TT850 TT860 NW561 NW670 VK750II.

KIT INCLUDES: (1) Speedlite Softbox Flashlight Diffuser; (1) Silver/White Flash Diffuser; NOTE: Camera and Flash are NOT included EVEN LIGHTING: By diffusing the flash, the softbox creates an even lighting that allows you to capture picture-perfect shots SOFTER LIGHT: Converts the harsh light from flash to a softer, diffused light, while reducing shadows and softening hot spots SIMPLE TO USE: Simply unfold the diffuser and attach the fastening tapes front, and you're ready to go; Stretch opening allows you to connect the diffuser to most shoe mount flashes SILVER/WHITE FLASH DIFFUSER: For soft indirect flash light use the pure white side; For greater range and spectral highlights use the silver side; It helps to reduce hard background shadows and eliminates the annoying red eye effect