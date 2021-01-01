From casl brands
Camera Neck Strap Shoulder Belt Strap for Sony A6600 A6500 A6400 A6300 A6100 A6000 A7 III A7R IV A9 Fuji XT30 XT20 XT10 XT3 XT2 XT1 XPRO2 XE3 X100F.
Compatibility: The neck strap fits for most cameras with 2 strap eyelets such as Sony A6600, A6500, A6400, A6300, A6100, A6000, A7 III, A7R III, A9, Fujifilm XT30, XT20, XT10, XT3, XT2, XT1, X-PRO2, X-E3, X100F, X100T, Canon M50, M6, M5, Olympus E-M10, E-M5, E-M1, E-PL8, E-PL7, Panasonic GX9, etc. Comfortable & Durable: Made of comfortable & durable Neoprene. It evenly distributes the camera weight thereby minimizing strain on your back and neck Rugged interior & Anti-slip exterior: The rugged interior surface prevents the strap from going around when shooting. The anti-slip exterior surface constructed from breathable fabric provides better heat dissipation Flexibility: For most cameras, 2 camera strap rings and lug protectors are included in the package for attaching neck strap to the camera eyelets Adjustable Strap: With the 2 buckles, you can easily adjust the strap to make you comfort and ease