Camera Neck Strap Shoulder Belt Strap for Sony A6600 A6500 A6400 A6300 A6100 A6000 A7 III A7R IV A9 Fuji XT30 XT20 XT10 XT3 XT2 XT1 XPRO2 XE3 X100F.

Compatibility: The neck strap fits for most cameras with 2 strap eyelets such as Sony A6600, A6500, A6400, A6300, A6100, A6000, A7 III, A7R III, A9, Fujifilm XT30, XT20, XT10, XT3, XT2, XT1, X-PRO2, X-E3, X100F, X100T, Canon M50, M6, M5, Olympus E-M10, E-M5, E-M1, E-PL8, E-PL7, Panasonic GX9, etc. Comfortable & Durable: Made of comfortable & durable Neoprene. It evenly distributes the camera weight thereby minimizing strain on your back and neck Rugged interior & Anti-slip exterior: The rugged interior surface prevents the strap from going around when shooting. The anti-slip exterior surface constructed from breathable fabric provides better heat dissipation Flexibility: For most cameras, 2 camera strap rings and lug protectors are included in the package for attaching neck strap to the camera eyelets Adjustable Strap: With the 2 buckles, you can easily adjust the strap to make you comfort and ease