Camera Movie Video Making Rig System FilmMaker Kit for Canon Nikon Sony and Other DSLR Cameras DV CamcordersIncludes Shoulder Mount Standard 15mm.

Best Quality Guranteed. Affordable and practical DSLR movie rig include: (1)Shoulder Mount; (1)15mm Rail Rod System; (1)Matte box. Note: Camera is not Included Ergonomic design gives you easy access for any angle and position adjustment, and also capable with any camera tripod or stands with industry standard: tube diameter 15mm center with distance 60mm Matte box with adjustable top and side flags help you get rid of unwanted light in your image Comfortable shoulder mount alleviate the pressure on your shoulder as well as aiding stabilization Fits most Camcorders and DSLR cameras. Easy to set up and convenient to carry, this flexible DSLR rig set endeavors to give you a better filming experience