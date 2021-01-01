Camera Lens Hood Lens Shade Set for Fuji Fujifilm X100V X100F X100T X100S X100 X70 Replaces Fujifilm LHX100 ARX100 Hood with a Hood Cap amp.

Compatibility: The lens hood is designed for Fujifilm X100V, X100F, X100T, X100S, X100, X70, replacing Fuji LH-X100 AR-X100 hood Flexibility: With a hood cap to protect the lens, and allows you to put on a 49mm filter & lens cap. The hood can be adjusted to different angles by rotating the knob Function: The non-glare matte finish inside further limits lens flare. No vignetting will show with the hood on. It prevents unwanted stray light from the lens, improving the contrast and image quality Protection: The hood with the cap made of aluminum alloy protects the lens from impact and scratch. And the top of hood cap made of microfiber maintains the aesthetic of the lens and camera Package Including: Lens Hoodx1, Adapter Ring x1, Hood Cap x1