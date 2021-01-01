Camera Lens Hood Lens Shade for Fuji Fujifilm FUJINON XF 14mm F28 R FUJINON XF1855mm F284 R LM OIS Replaces Fujifilm 141855 Lens Hood Reverse.

Compatibility: The lens hood is specially designed for Fuji Fujifilm FUJINON Lens XF14mm F2.8 R & FUJINON Lens XF18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS, and replaces Fujifilm 14/18-55 lens hood Unique Design: The hood features a non-glare matte finish on the interior surface to further limit lens flare. This flower shape takes the final image shape and aspect ratio into account. It allows the lens hood to block stray light with the higher portions of the hood, while allowing more light into the corners of the image through the lowered portions Flexibility: Reverse attaching to the lens saves storage space and the original Fujifilm lens cap can be attached to the lens normally Improvement: The camera lens hood prevents stray light from the lens by extending and shading the end of the lens, improving your contrast and image quality Protection: It would protect the lens from moisture, debris, scratch and impact