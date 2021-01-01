Camera Lens Filters Compatible with DJI Mavic Air 2 Lens Filter Set MultiCoated Filters Pack Accessories 6 Packs ND4 ND8 ND16 ND4PL ND8PL ND16PL

Compatible with DJI Mavic Air 2 Lens Filters Accessories Set, features sharp AGC glass made. Specifically built for the DJI Mavic Air 2 4k Gimbal Video Camera - Passes startup initialization sequence, can be left on when turning on the drone during startup Includes 6 filters: ND4, ND4/PL, ND8, ND8/PL, ND16, ND16/PL ND = Neutral Density, PL = Polarizer. Sawtooth ridges makes it easy to install/uninstall Multicoated optics minimize reflections, flares and improves image quality, Hydrophobic Nano coating reduces fingerprints fog, water and dust Polarized lens filters stay firmly attached, yet can be rotated easily so you can line up the correct polarization angle. Premium Aircraft grade 6061 anodized aluminium frame is light and strong, feather-light design, durable aluminum construction, crystal clear glass for high definition video Convenient insert design for easy installation and removal, even after wear and tear; NOTE: D