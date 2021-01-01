Camera 52mm Lens Cap Center Pinch with Lens Cap Leash Hole Bundle Compatible with DSLR Cameras Nikon Sony Canon Other DSLR Cameras UV Lens 52mm

The camera lens cap is a great photography rig to protect the front portions of your camera camcorder lens from water, dust, and scratches. 52MM LENS CAP- This is 52mm lens cap with lens cap leash Hole for ALL Lenses with a 52mm Filter Thread Front manual or autofocus, digital or film. Also attaches to filters, adapters, and lenses with or without hoods. CHECK YOUR LENS DIAMETER BEFORE PURCHASE. Your camera's lens thread size will usually be marked on the lens barrel /UV lens filter barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. 52 = 52mm lens thread size. LENS CAP LEASH HOLE- A hole on lens cap for lens cap leash to prevent losses while still keeps the lens 100% sealed when mounted. PINCH DESIGN- Easy to use. Center pinch design allows easy attachment and removal, even with a lens hood in place. Made of high impact plastic for extra durability. Package includes 1*52mm Lens cap,1* Lens cap keeper line.