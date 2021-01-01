Camera Hot Shoe Mount Hot Shoe Adapter Hot Shoe Connector w 14 inches 20 Tripod Screw Flash Shoe Mount Monitor Bracket 4 Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. This hot shoe adapter permits any devices with standard 1/4' screw hole to be installed on a flash hot shoe slot. The bottom of this hot shoe connects to the dslr/slr camera hot shoe, the top part of it is a standard 1/4-20 thripod threaded spud. The hot shoe mount can be used as Monitor Bracket. Can install Flash Remote Trigger to Flash Shoe Umbrella Bracket, or adapts any device that has a 1/4'-20 receptacle. Made of Anodized Aluminum Metal. Solid and durable. Package includes 4 pack of 1/4' tripod screw to flash hot shoe mount adapter.