From carbideburr
Camera Hot Shoe Mount Adapter Flash Shoe Mount to 1420 Tripod Screw Adapter 2X Hot Shoe Adapter + 2X Cold Shoe Adapter Combo Pack 4 Pack
Advertisement
2Pieces of Hot Shoe Mount-Flash hot shoe mount with 1/4'-20 tripod screw adapter, to mount your microphone, LED light, monitor to DSLR, camcorder or digital camera, or adapt anything else that has a 1/4-20 receptacle. 2Pieces of Metal Cold Shoe Mount-Metal cold shoe with 1/4'-20 threaded hole to mount your flash onto bracket. Work on monitor, ring light, Nikon Canon speedlite flash, trigger, magic arm, mic and any accessories that has a camera type of shoe. Material: Metal construction with black anodized for higher durability. Easy to use. Combo pack flash shoe mount makes a wiser choice! Package includes 2x hot shoe mount+ 2x metal cold shoe mount.