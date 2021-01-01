Camera Handle Grip Support Mount with Camera Wrist Strap Handlegrip Camera Stabilizer with 1/4" Male Screw for Digital Video Camera Camcorder.

Best Quality Guranteed. Come with a 1/4' camera handle grip, camera wrist strap, and a 1/4'-20 neck strap screw holder. You can connect the handle with the wrist strap via the neck strap screw holder. This Universal Handle Grip features 1/4' screw on top. Easily mounted to any dslr camera, LED video light, GoPro, smart phones and more! The camera handle is compatible with any devices with 1/4' thread hole, such as add to a ball head mount to acheive 360 degree rotation, gopro tripod mount, smallphone mount, and so on. Superb metal construction handle body with durable rubber on surface. Anti-slip and ergonomic design, very comfortable to use. Package includes camera handle grip, camera wrsit strap and a pc of 1/4' neck strap screw. Lanyard/camera/smartphone mount are not includesd.