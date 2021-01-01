Camera Handle Grip Support Mount Universal Handlegrip Camera Stabilizer with 14 inches Male Screw for Digital Video Camera Camcorder Action Camera.

This Universal Handle Grip features 1/4' screw on top. Easily mounted to any dslr camera, LED video light, GoPro, smart phones and more! Compatible with any devices with 1/4' thread hole, such as add to a ball head mount to acheive 360 degree rotation, gopro tripod mount, smallphone mount, and so on. Superb metal construction body with durable rubber on surface. Anti-slip and ergonomic design, very comfortable to use. This listing is for the handle grip only. Will comes without lanyard/camera/smartphone mount.