Camera Flash Stand Flash Speedlight Hot Shoe Mount Stand with 14quot Metal Tripod Thread for Flash Speedlight Speedlite Canon Nikon Sigma Olympus.

Universal Camera Hot Shoe Flash Stand for dslr camera Canon Nikon Sigma Olympus Panasonic Pentax Nissin Sunpak etc Flash, Speedlight (not for Sony). With 1/4' Metal Tripod Thread on the bottom for mounting on a tripod or light stand.(Tripod/Light stand is not included). A locking hole on the hot shoe flash stand perfectly matches the locking pin to allow the Speedlight to lock on the light stand. Dimensions: 95 x 63 x 12mm (3.7' x 2.5' x 0.5') Package includes 4pcs of camera hot shoe flash stands. Tip: If you will need it to support your flash at an angle, we suggest you can choose our metal cold shoe mount for angled position for better protection- Search'B07MZJRTH4' or 'B076FTW8YG'.