2Pack Camera Flash Speedlite Mount Swivel Light Stand Bracket with Umbrella Reflector Holder for Camera DSLR Nikon Canon Pentax Olympus and Other.

Universal E Type Flash cold shoe bracket, Swivel light stand mount with Umbrella holder. Universal metal cold shoe mount on top to mount your flash onto bracket. Work on monitor, ring light, Nikon Canon speedlite flash, trigger, magic arm, mic and any accessories that has a camera type of shoe. A hole with locking screw in middle specially designed for holding umbrella. Easy Adjustment. This Flash bracket is with 180 vertical and 360 horizontal adjustment to allow to position the umbrella and flash in different angle. Comes with 1/4 inch to 3/8 inch screw adapter to attach it to a tripod or light stand or any camera rigs that with 1/4'-20 or 3/8'-16 male thread. Package includes 2 pcs of Flash Light Stand Bracket