Camera Flash Speedlite Mount Swivel Light Stand Bracket with Umbrella Reflector Holder Bracket Shoe Mount Compatible with Canon Nikon Pentax.

It fits for holding the softbox or umbrella on the light stand and allows for flashing from horizontal / vertical or at the middle and low position. Dimension: approx.11.5x2.7cm/4.5x1.1'. Diameter of umbrella hole: approx. 1.5cm/0.6' This Flash bracket is with 180 vertical and 360 horizontal adjustment to allow to position the umbrella and flash in different angle. Comes with 1/4 inch to 3/8 inch screw adapter to attach it to a tripod or light stand or any camera rigs that with 1/4'-20 or 3/8'-16 male thread.