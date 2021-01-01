From fanfair
Camera Flash Diffuser Bounce Dome Light Set for Godox V1 Flash Series, V1-C, V1-N, V1-S, V1-F, V1-O, V1-P Round Head Flash Speedlite (White, Blue.
Advertisement
The camera flash diffuser helps reduce red-eye, shadows, reflections and variable lighting, creating natural and comfortable portraits High light transmittance, abrasion resistance, cold resistance and heat resistance Perfect for Wedding photos, portrait, outdoor events, fashion display, product display etc. Suitable for: Godox V1-C V1-N V1-S V1-F V1-O V1-P Flash Speedlite The flash diffuser is lightweight for carrying out, providing soft bounce lighting for you during traveling