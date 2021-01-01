Camera Camcorder YouTube Vlogging Camera FHD 1080P 30FPS 24MP 16X Digital Zoom 3' LCD 270 Degrees Rotatable Screen Digital Camera Recorder with.

FHD 1080P Camera: This camera max supports 1080P(30FPS) AVI Resolution,24M (6000x4500) JPEG Image Resolution.3.0 inch 270 degree rotation TFT LCD screen,16X digital zoom, built-in fill light, Anti-shaking, Face detect, Smile capture, Self-timer, Webcam function, Pause function, Beauty function, internal and external Microphone and Speakerrecord sound videos, USB 2.0,TV Output and so on. Webcam Function: The camera for YouTube can be used as webcam to provide excellent quality streaming on social media such as Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, etc, also perfect for daily calling. This HD camcorder supports TV output and can be connected to TV to share your with family and friends. At the same time, you can also connect the recorder camera to the computer via USB cable to upload, edit and then share your on social media. Pause Function: The camera supports the pause function,a good choice for YouTube and Vlogging. You can continue the recording in the same file without restarting a new on