Camera Camcorder Vlogging Camera for Youtube Full HD 27K 30FPS 30 MP IR Night Vision 3 Inch Touch Screen TimeLapse Camcorder with Microphone Remote.

FHD 2.7K Camcorder: The camera for youtube has a good performance in recording with FHD 2.7K & 30fps resolution and high quality 30MP still images. The 3-inch touch screen and 270 degrees rotatable youtube camera allows you to capture and watch with precision. This digital camcorder supports 128G High Speed Large Sd Card (EXCLUDED), which allows you to store more video, picture, and memories, never miss an important moment in your life. IR Night Vision Camcorder: The vloging camera for youtube is equipped with infrared night vision. In the dark environment, turn on the infrared night vision light, you can still take a clear or photo (the color is black and white). In addition, screen with 16X digital zoom, camera with flip screen can zoom in and zoom out to change the range of angles of view, giving you a clearer view of distant objects. Camcorder with Microphone & Lens Hood: This vlog camera comes with a lens hood, external microphone and re