Camera Backpack Waterproof by for DSLRSLR Cameras Canon Nikon Sony and etc Laptops Tripods Flashes Lenses and Accessories Orange

Material - Made from strong, hi-tech ballistic nylon that offer water resistance and protection from harsh temperatures and conditions. Rain cover included for weather conditions Large Capacity - the backpack is roomy enough to fit your 1-2 camera, 3-4 lenses, charger, spare batteries, and any other accessories you need to capture epic images. Customization - The useable space are fully adjustable. Velcro inserts can be re-sized to keep your kits safe at all times. Also you can remove the camera storage insert entirely if you need to use it as another daliy backpack. Laptop Compartment - Side compartment will safely house your iPad and 15.6 laptop so you can edit your footage as you travel Dimension - 16'(H) x11'(L) x6' (W) / Ideal for anyone on the move / Universal Fit all kinds of dslr cameras