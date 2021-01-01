Camera Backpack Bag with Laptop Compartment 156 for DSLRSLR Mirrorless Camera Waterproof Camera Case Compatible for Sony Canon Nikon Camera and.

Large-CapacityDimensions:28*14*36 cm/11*5.5*14.2 inches, 0.79kg/1.74lb. This professional photography camera backpack fits 1 camera bodies+4 lens+flash+ipad+tripod place+other accessories. Or for DJI drone. High-elasticity mesh bags on both sides for bottle and umbrella. On one side of the camera bag is tripod or trekking pole place. Item FeatureWaterproof made of high density waterproof 900D polyester nylon, protect your photography gears from rain and damaged. Multi-FunctionsLengthened shoulder belts are made of high elasticity, decompression memory foam, very good design for American. Hidden Zipper design, special and beautiful. Inner bag paddings are made of 7-layer PE foam and PP board, well protect your camera from shocking, very durable. Good Quality and Perfect DesignShoulder belts and handle that connected with camera rusksack have taken bar-tack reinforcement technology which load-bearing up to 50kg(110.2lb). Best care for yo