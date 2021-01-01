Camera Backpack Bag with Laptop Compartment 156 for DSLRSLR Mirrorless Camera Waterproof Camera Case Compatible for Sony Canon Nikon Camera and.

Upgrade Large CapacityDimensions:44*32*16 cm/17.3*12.6*6.3 inches, 1.13kg/2.5lb. This professional photography camera backpack fits 1 camera bodies+4 lens+15.6' laptop+flash+tripod place+other accessories. Or for DJI drone. High-elasticity mesh bags on both sides for bottle and umbrella. On the bottom of the camera bag is tripod or trekking pole place. Item FeatureWaterproof made of high density waterproof 900D polyester nylon, which protect your photography gears from rain and damaged. Multi-FunctionsAdjustable shoulder straps inner are made of high elasticity, breathable decompression memory foam, and outer breathable mesh which are very comfortable design for Americans. Alloy double-head zipper, smooth and not stuck, take your camera quickly. Inner bag paddings are made of 7-layer PE foam and PP board, well protect your camera from shocking, very durable. Good Quality and Perfect DesignShoulder belts and handle that connected with