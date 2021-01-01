From talaxi

Camera Backpack Bag for Sony Canon Fuji Panasonic Nikon DSLR Mirrorless Digital Camera Video Camera Lenses and Photography Accessories Black Camera.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

MULTI-USE: This lightweight, sturdy backpack offers versatile storage compartments that allow you to fit your camera, photography accessories, and other personal belongings in one safe and convenient place! FEATURES: Holds a Mirrorless or DSLR camera with a standard zoom lens and allows you to fit extra lenses or camera accessories such as flashlight, battery charger, lens filter set or cleaning kit. HIGH-QUALITY INTERIOR: Padded customizable modular inserts and mesh compartments fit all your photography gear and includes space for smaller accessories. CAMERA TRIPOD HOLDER: Dedicated side pocket and strap to keep your tripod securely attached to the bag. Ideal for on-the-go photographers! SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Backed with Digital Goja 90-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com