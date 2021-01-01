From lr home
LR Home Cameo Black/White 5 ft. x 7 ft. Bold Geometric Southwestern Tufted Wool Area Rug, Black / White
Be bold with this monochromatic Southwestern geometric area rug. Featuring raised black motifs against a crisp white backdrop, this rug pairs well with both neutral toned and colorful spaces for a sleek, sophisticated look. This design showcases a variety of geometric shapes in a classic striped pattern. The hand-tufted and high-quality plush wool pile provides a sleek look and support underfoot. Color: Black / White.