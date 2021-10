The Handle with Lever and Deadbolt allows you to lock the deadbolt by key from the interior and exterior. The ornately styled Birmingham lever spares no attention to detail, providing a touch of refinement everywhere it goes, while the Camelot trim’s scalloped architectural details make any room charming and approachable. Plus, it’s been designed and tested with strength and durability in mind. Finish: Bright Chrome, Keying Option: Keyed Alike, Customize: Yes