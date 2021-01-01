Camdyn Outdoor 6 Piece Sofa and Loveseat Chat Set, Gray

Whether your patio or backyard space is in need of a pick-me-up or if you’re hosting a casual weekend brunch, our lovely outdoor chat set is the perfect choice. This set features beautiful, handwoven wicker seating that provides a classic, homey look for any patio or backyard. With so many seating options, this set is perfect for accommodating all of your guests while maintaining a durable structure. This weather-resistant material leaves less time for hassle and more time for enjoyment. ACACIA WOOD WITH COMPLEMENTING FINISH: This frame consists of an acacia hardwood that accents the wicker seat. This material is washed with a complementing finish and maintains a sturdy foundation for the sofa that can withstand most weather conditions. WICKER SEATING: Featuring a long-lasting woven seat, this natural style is perfect for an organic outdoor look. The handcrafted details of the wicker bring a homemade, classic feel to your patio or backyard. FRAME: This set features an acacia wood frame for a sleek look and the seating is accented by iron seat frames that ensure stability while you sit and relax. This provides great wear resistance and can hold a heavy load. ADAPTABLE: Comes with multiple pieces so you can arrange your patio to your liking. All the pieces of this set are separate which makes it perfect for those who love to make things their own. This set includes two sofas, a loveseat, two chairs, and one coffee table. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.