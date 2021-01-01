Advertisement
Creates the appearance of traditional old world cobble. T-shaped paver has 4 unique units that work together. Multiple faces per unit create a random, multi-cobble-size, hand-laid appearance. Installation process is simplified by installing less units compared to traditional cobble stone paver installation process. Ideal for patios, walkways, edging. To estimate the number of units needed to complete the project, simply calculate the square feet of your project (length x width) and divide by 0.667. Color, dimension, weight and texture may vary slightly due to natural materials used during manufacturing. Lowe's Camden Cobble 16-in L x 8-in W x 2-in H Paver in Gray | 179-CC-GC