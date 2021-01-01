Shaw Camden Barrel 7 in. W x 48 in. L Click Lock Vinyl Plank Flooring (27.73 sq. ft./Case)

Built for busy households, Camden mixes classic styling with trusted durability for a beautiful floor that will stand up to life's everyday demands. This 100% waterproof vinyl plank gives you the freedom to enjoy the timeless look of hardwood in any room of the house, even wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens and mudrooms. Plus, this style installs in a snap and makes clean-up a breeze. What more could you ask for. Color: Barrel.