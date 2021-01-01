From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture Camden 58-inch Low Profile TV Stand with Electric Fireplace, Whitewash
Advertisement
Fits most TVs up to 65" with a weight limit of 100lbs Energy-saving LED fire display creates a realistic fire glow with or without heat - Electric fireplace can heat approximately 400 square feet Features adjustable levelers on feet and one adjustable and removable shelf in each cabinet Genuine metal hardware in an antique brass finish and a rustic style that pairs well with modern farmhouse and traditional decor Fully assembled electric firebox included; Power cable for fireplace passes through pre-cut holes in the back