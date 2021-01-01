From linon home decor
Linon Home Decor Camden 37 in. Black/Cherry Medium Rectangle Wood Coffee Table, Black Cherry
Advertisement
Be excited to entertain your guests around this Linon Home Decor Camden Coffee Table. This coffee table features a classic style, so it will update your interior design with a striking and tasteful piece. Made of wood, this coffee table adds a design staple to your living room that conveys sophistication and charm. It has a durable and sturdy construction, ensuring that it will remain in great condition for a long time. Color: Black Cherry.