2-Panel arch top design with an oak grain textured surface and cove and bead sticking profile. Hollow core offers an affordable option for areas where sound control is less important. Door slab has a 6-sided factory applied paint finish that is ready to be installed into an existing opening. Reversible handing allows flexibility when installing. 5-Year limited warranty. Installation track and hardware included. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Camden 36-in x 80-in Blue Heron 2-Panel Arch Top Prefinished Molded Composite Bifold Door Hardware Included | LOWOLJW179100078