2-Panel arch top design with an oak grain textured surface and cove and bead sticking profile. ProCore solid particle board interior core reduces sound transmission by up to 50 percent compared to a hollow core interior door. Door slab has a 6-sided factory applied paint finish that is ready to be installed into an existing opening. Door is prehung in frame for easy installation. Left-hand is when the knob is on the left and the door opens toward you. 5-Year limited warranty. Trimmable allowance of 1/4 in. at door bottom only to preserve bore and hinge placement. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Camden 28-in x 80-in Bisque 2-Panel Arch Top Solid Core Prefinished Molded Composite Left Hand Single Prehung Interior Door in Yellow