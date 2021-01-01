Cambridgeshire 77.16" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

Bring in a modern yet chic look to your home with the Reversible Section. This sectional is designed with maximum comfort in mind and features a reversible chaise to allow a left, right, or middle configuration. It can also be configured as a sofa and ottoman for additional seating and comfort. With its multiple configurations and sleek style, this sectional fits perfectly in any living space Upholstery Color: Yellow Polyester Blend, Leg Color: Wooden