Hampton Bay Cambridge Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Sofa with CushionGuard Stone Gray Cushions

Give your outdoor living space an upgrade with this wicker sofa from the Cambridge collection. The all-weather resin will provide many seasons of enjoyment, while the multi-tone wicker finish will fit with any style you select for your outdoor decor. This set is part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program to create a cohesive, polished look; choose your own slipcover color for the cushions to reflect your style and inspire your home. Whether placed on your patio, porch or sunroom, the sofa will add a touch of elegance to your space.