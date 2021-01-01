From safavieh

Safavieh Cambridge Marakesh 6 x 9 Beige/Ivory Indoor Abstract Handcrafted Area Rug in Off-White | CAM125J-6

$243.00
In stock
The classic geometric designs and evocative tile patterns etched into the Cambridge Rug collection impart a look of bold sophistication in room decor. Hand-tufted using 100% pure wool in a raised, cut and loop pile, Cambridge is the ultimate in marvelous decorative dimension and incredible comfort-soft feel underfoot. Safavieh Cambridge Marakesh 6 x 9 Beige/Ivory Indoor Abstract Handcrafted Area Rug in Off-White | CAM125J-6

