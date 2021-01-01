If you like reading or using your tablet or laptop in bed, you need a headboard to provide extra support. A headboard gives your room a very personal touch and allows you to show off your style. This gorgeous dark brown queen headboard features button tufting and a diamond stitch pattern design, fabric upholstery, and includes adjustable metal bed rail slots. The slim panel will make your room feel more spacious. Having just a headboard will provide you with floor space and makes it easy to make up the bed. Whether you're updating your master bedroom, guest room or furnishing your first apartment or home, this headboard will give a fresh, on-trend look to your space. Flash Furniture Cambridge Dark Brown Queen Polyester Upholstered Headboard | 889142220060