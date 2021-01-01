SAFAVIEH Cambridge Dark Brown/Ivory 5 ft. x 8 ft. Geometric Chevron Area Rug

Advertisement
Bring classic style to your bedroom, living room or home office with a richly-dimensional Safavieh Cambridge Rug. Artfully hand-tufted, these plush wool area rugs are crafted with plush and loop textures to highlight timeless motifs updated for today's homes in fashion colors. Cambridge Rugs by Safavieh represent beauty in the simplest form, featuring elegant transitional patterns combined with soft tones to create a rug that can complement just about any environment. Color: Dark Brown/Ivory.