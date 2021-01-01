From safavieh
Safavieh Cambridge Collection CAM715B Handmade Floral Premium Wool Area Rug, 3' x 5', Blue / Ivory
Advertisement
The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. Each rug is handmade with pure, premium wool and has a cotton backing for added durability This elegant rug will give your home a sophisticated style This rug measures 3' x 5' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting rugs of the higest quality and unmatched style