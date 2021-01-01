From safavieh
Safavieh Cambridge Collection CAM121Y Handmade Trellis Premium Wool Area Rug, 8' x 8' Round, Ivory / Silver
Advertisement
The handmade, hand-tufted Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. Each rug is handmade with pure, premium Wool and has a cotton backing for added durability This elegant rug will give your home a sophisticated style This rug measures 8' in Diameter For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style