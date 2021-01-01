From safavieh
Safavieh Cambridge Collection CAM121G Handmade Trellis Premium Wool Runner, 2'6" x 6' , Navy Blue / Ivory
Advertisement
Stylish contemporary trellis pattern inspired by centuries-old Moroccan geometric motifs Artfully handmade of 100-percent plush premium wool with a high-low pile for textured beauty Versatile and fashionable enough for decorating a bedroom, living room, nursery, home office, or dining room Medium 0.5-inch loop and cut pile with cotton backing For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand, crafting rugs of the highest quality with unmatched style