The Design House 753566 Coventry 2-Way Latch Entry Handle Set accepts a key on one side of the lock but is operated by a handle on the other side. Finished in oil rubbed bronze and designed for left or right hand doors, this knob and keyway fit the two most common backsets in the U.S. (2-3/4-inch and 2-3/8-inch). The 1/2-inch latch bolt is plated in nickel and does not budge once in place. Entry knobs are often used on front doors and back doors. Use this knob on standard 1-3/8-inch and 1-3/4-inch thick doors. This product has a 1-inch by 2-1/4-inch radius corner face plate and 5-pin security. If you are preparing your door for installation, the cross bore should be 2-1/8-inches in diameter and the edge bore should be 1-inch in diameter. This product comes with a 5-year mechanical and 5-year limited finish warranty Design House Cambridge Cambridge Oil Rubbed Bronze Keyed Entry Door Handleset Accent | 753566