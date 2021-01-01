From madison park
Madison Park Cambria King Down Alternative Blanket, Embossed Oversized Reversible Quilted Microfiber with 3M Scotchgard Bedding
The Madison Park Cambria Premium Oversized Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Blanket easily provides added warmth to your bed. This oversized blanket features an embossed texture with a 3-inch satin binding, for a comfy casual look. The classic box quilting design keeps the hypoallergenic filling secure and evenly spaced to keep you warm and comfortable. A 3M Scotchgard treatment on the down alternative blanket helps release stains to make cleaning easier, while prolonging the life of the fabric.