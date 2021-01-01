From madison park

Madison Park Cambria King Down Alternative Blanket, Embossed Oversized Reversible Quilted Microfiber with 3M Scotchgard Bedding

$170.00
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

The Madison Park Cambria Premium Oversized Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Blanket easily provides added warmth to your bed. This oversized blanket features an embossed texture with a 3-inch satin binding, for a comfy casual look. The classic box quilting design keeps the hypoallergenic filling secure and evenly spaced to keep you warm and comfortable. A 3M Scotchgard treatment on the down alternative blanket helps release stains to make cleaning easier, while prolonging the life of the fabric.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com