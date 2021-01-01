Cambria 63" Genuine Leather Rolled Arm Loveseat

Cambria Loveseat is a great addition no matter what size space you have. Looking for something for your living room, this is perfect for providing seating for you and all you guests. This loveseat upholstered in beautiful leather in hand rubbed brown finish. Featuring elegant rolled arms and nailhead trim. It is supported upon the turned solid hardwood legs finished in red brown for a durable foundation that holds over time. It also has a sturdy solid wood frame construction for stability and heavy use. It does not include any other featured product other than a loveseat. The complete set included sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman, living room set and sold separately.