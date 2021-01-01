The Fresca Greenwich Transitional Bathroom Vanity features an integrated ceramic sink and countertop with clean lines and a thick profile. The basin sits atop an elegant Antique Silver vanity which has been handpainted in multiple layers. It has a unique bow front design and two doors that feature an elegant inverted diamond pattern. The soft closing doors open to reveal ample storage space. Satin nickel handles add to its elegance. This lovely vanity is also available in Antique Coffee. It makes a sophisticated style statement in any home. Fresca Cambria 24-in Antique Silver Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Wood Top | FVN2301SA-CMB